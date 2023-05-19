Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.55

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.55 and traded as low as C$25.49. Tecsys shares last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 2,638 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark upgraded Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Tecsys Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.51. The company has a market cap of C$378.67 million, a PE ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.

Tecsys Dividend Announcement

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.4579979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tecsys

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 12,600 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$346,963.68. 18.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

