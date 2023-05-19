Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.55

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.55 and traded as low as C$25.49. Tecsys shares last traded at C$25.49, with a volume of 2,638 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cormark upgraded Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Tecsys Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.51. The company has a market cap of C$378.67 million, a PE ratio of 92.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85.
Tecsys Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 107.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tecsys
In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 12,600 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$346,963.68. 18.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.