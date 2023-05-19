Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $23,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,520 shares in the company, valued at $560,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00.
  • On Friday, March 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00.
  • On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 910,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,267. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

