Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $23,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,520 shares in the company, valued at $560,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $25,130.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 910,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,267. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

