Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Wolfe Research lowered Teleflex from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.75.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $293.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.