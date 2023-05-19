Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.95.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

ERIC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,962,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.