Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ERIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.95.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance
ERIC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,962,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,194,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.34.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
