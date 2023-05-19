Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Teradyne by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,607,000 after purchasing an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,594,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 346,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $98.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

