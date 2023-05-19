Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Terex has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Terex to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,053 shares of company stock worth $12,468,638 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

