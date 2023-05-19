Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $530.66 million and $20.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006967 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003451 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003091 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001493 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,851,429,029,448 coins and its circulating supply is 5,877,897,286,528 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

