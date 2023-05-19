Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 46,381,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 369% from the previous session’s volume of 9,880,843 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179,950 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after buying an additional 4,441,883 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

