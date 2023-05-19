Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Textron stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.
