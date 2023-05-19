TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,475.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $7,693,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 462.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 151,448 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

