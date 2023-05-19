The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

