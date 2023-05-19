The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.69. 255,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,965. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

