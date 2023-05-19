The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Acquires $164,802.00 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,138,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,959,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 51,300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $3,832,623.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $14,996.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,253 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $93,912.35.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $75.29 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,248,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,907,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after acquiring an additional 92,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.