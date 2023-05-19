The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

