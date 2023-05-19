Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $270.64 million and $2.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,141,895,043 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

