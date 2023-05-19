Threshold Price Reaches $0.0282 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. Threshold has a total market cap of $282.23 million and $26.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00025956 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,936.28 or 0.99961065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,770,732.7812 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02835942 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $21,694,910.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

