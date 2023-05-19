Threshold Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $281.82 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,906.38 or 1.00034490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,770,732.7812 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02835942 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $21,694,910.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

