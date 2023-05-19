TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Despegar.com worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 246.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DESP opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.92. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

