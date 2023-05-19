TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,777,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 401,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 264,590 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 252,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 0.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $126.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,429.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.