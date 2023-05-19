TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 36,800 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at $603,987,662.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley bought 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $201.70 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.01 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

