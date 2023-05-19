TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 7,104 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $199.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

