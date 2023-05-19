Titon (LON:TON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.30

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.30 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 89.50 ($1.12). Titon shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.09), with a volume of 3,681 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday.

Titon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,912.50 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 75.

Titon Dividend Announcement

About Titon

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

