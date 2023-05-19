TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05, RTT News reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.48 EPS.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

