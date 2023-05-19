TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,780. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.18.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

