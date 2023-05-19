Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,115,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after buying an additional 62,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Range Resources by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.52.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Up 7.2 %

In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $997,516.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 313,094 shares of company stock worth $8,575,645. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

