Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in General Electric by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

