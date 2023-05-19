Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Invests $222,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 256,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

SYF opened at $30.00 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.