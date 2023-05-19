Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.39

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48.
About Tokuyama
Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.
