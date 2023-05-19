Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tomra Systems ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Tomra Systems ASA Cuts Dividend

About Tomra Systems ASA

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. Tomra Systems ASA’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

