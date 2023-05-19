Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.90 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00007068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $9.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,839.45 or 1.00010488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.8983386 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $10,860,340.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

