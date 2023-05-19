Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.85. 3,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, CLSA raised Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

