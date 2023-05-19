TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $1,245,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.09. The stock had a trading volume of 163,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,854. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $227.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

