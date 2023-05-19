Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.18

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Tosoh Stock Down 9.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97.

About Tosoh

(Get Rating)

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.