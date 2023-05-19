Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trainline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 285 ($3.57) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $370.00.

Trainline Stock Performance

TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

