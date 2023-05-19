Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.49

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.49 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 15.10 ($0.19). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 36,750 shares traded.

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

Trakm8 Company Profile

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

