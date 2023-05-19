Tredje AP fonden Acquires 10,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

