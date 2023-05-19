Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Entergy by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $101.15. 826,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,472. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.09.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.