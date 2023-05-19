Tredje AP fonden Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.07. 631,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.02. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar



Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

