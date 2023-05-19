Tredje AP fonden Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.35. The stock had a trading volume of 565,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average of $161.56. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.