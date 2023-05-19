Tredje AP fonden Has $7.03 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 710,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,601,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.46. 51,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,427. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.07 and a 200 day moving average of $354.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

