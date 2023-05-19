Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 225.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $11.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.78. 1,445,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.57 and its 200-day moving average is $204.59. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

