Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.28.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $722.48. The stock had a trading volume of 84,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,883. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $707.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $691.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

