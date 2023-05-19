Tredje AP fonden Purchases 1,500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.62. The stock had a trading volume of 386,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -221.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

