Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.31. The company had a trading volume of 459,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $144.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

