Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 116,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 162,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trigon Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 21.78 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of C$35.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million during the quarter.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

