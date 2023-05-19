Truist Financial Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $110.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.54.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $89.27 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.