Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 5,850 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $173,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,942,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,993,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 103,950 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $3,086,275.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 113,973 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.91 per share, with a total value of $3,180,986.43.

On Friday, May 12th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 71,027 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $1,884,346.31.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $3,775,500.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $799,624.92.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Bread Financial stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. 513,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $174,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $174,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $1,873,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

