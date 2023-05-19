Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Sells $84,277.64 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,035 shares in the company, valued at $982,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 691,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 130.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

