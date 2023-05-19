United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock Price Up 9.6%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 9,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 247,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

United Homes Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $20,800,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Homes Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Homes Group

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.