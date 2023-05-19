United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,041.42

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,041.42 ($13.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,088 ($13.63). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,079 ($13.52), with a volume of 1,092,687 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,025 ($12.84) to GBX 1,100 ($13.78) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,145 ($14.34).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,068.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,042.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,392.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.20), for a total value of £368,900 ($462,106.98). Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

